Congresswoman supports civilian review of police force complaints in Loudoun County

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — In the midst of chaos and rage, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton continues to speak with local NAACP leaders about the steps to address racial injustice and create legislation for meaningful police reform.

Wexton, who represents Virginia’s 10th congressional district, said, “We’ve seen these protests pop up across VA10 and across the country and people are tired this. There tired of the police brutality, there tired of the unequal application of justice and there demanding real and lasting change.”

Wexton said she wants to see a civilian review board implemented in Loudoun County to review the use of force complaints. In a statement released from Mike Chapman the Sheriff for Loudoun County Police Department said that “Every citizen has a voice.”

Nelson Alvarado, a former student of George Mason University, said he repetitively feels sad, and then angry.

Alvarado said the death of George Floyd hits home for him because he has been racially profiled by police. He recently joined protesters in Washington, D.C.

“I want to see people getting reprimanded, I want to see justice, I’m not here for the kneeling of cops at protest, that’s not helping us. I want them to turn around, and I want them to start walking with us at the protest, protect us,” said Alvarado.

Wexton and Alvarado said they will continue to stand for a cause until justice is served.

