Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton urges women to vote

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Monday, Jill Biden spoke in a virtual rally along with other influential women from the Commonwealth.

The rally was geared toward encouraging women to vote and secure their ballots early, starting this Friday when early voting opens in Virginia.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton was among the speakers, stating that this upcoming election is the most consequential of our lifetime.

“Every voter is different but I think none of us likes where the country is going right now. We have a president who ignores the coronavirus pandemic, you know, who misleads the American people, who tries to divide us rather than unite us” stated Wexton.

Wexton encouraged voters to visit Iwillvote.com to check their voter registration status.