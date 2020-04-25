Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton holds virtual town hall to update Virginians during COVID-19 crisis

Virginia

According to Wexton she knows more need to be done during this critical time.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton holds a virtual town hall to discuss the status of testing in Virgina, and the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently in congress they voted on a $310 billion paycheck protection program to give more relief on small businesses, health care providers, and to expand testing. According to Wexton she knows more need to be done during this critical time.

“The next round of COVID-19 legislation which we hope will conclude. I’ll be fighting for funding for states and localities because remember these are the funds that support services and critical services like fire and EMS along with teachers are working every single day to keep our country up and running during this crisis” said Wexton.

Wexton said although the legislation was passed,she is working on the next round of COVID-19 legislation to ensure the needs of Virginians.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories