Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton holds virtual town hall to update Virginians during COVID-19 crisis

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton holds a virtual town hall to discuss the status of testing in Virgina, and the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently in congress they voted on a $310 billion paycheck protection program to give more relief on small businesses, health care providers, and to expand testing. According to Wexton she knows more need to be done during this critical time.

“The next round of COVID-19 legislation which we hope will conclude. I’ll be fighting for funding for states and localities because remember these are the funds that support services and critical services like fire and EMS along with teachers are working every single day to keep our country up and running during this crisis” said Wexton.

Wexton said although the legislation was passed,she is working on the next round of COVID-19 legislation to ensure the needs of Virginians.