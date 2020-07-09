Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton holds virtual town hall to discuss her efforts in Congress

"One of the things we're trying to do in the House of Representatives is make sure that we extend the period for those benefits

LEESBURG, Va, (WDVM)– Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton held a virtual town hall to discuss her efforts in Congress and how COVID-19 is continuing to impact Loudoun County.

Loudoun County Health Director, Dr. Goodfriend, also joined Wexton on the town hall.

Many Northern Virginians reached out to ask questions about COVID-19, mental health care, unemployment due to COVID-19 and the legislation she’s working to pass.

Wexton said, “One of the things we’re trying to do in the House of Representatives is make sure that we extend the period for those benefits, because if they expire end of July, we’re not out the woods economically. A lot of people who have lost their jobs are not going to be able to go back to work at that time and meanwhile the bills keep coming, so we need to make sure people are protected. That’s something we want to do to help.”

She said she will continue to work to get more resources for residents during this pandemic.

