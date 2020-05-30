Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton holds round table on families and technology screen time

The virtual round table took place at a time when families are spending more time online and in front of their screens as a result of the COVID-19 crisis

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton along with other officials held a virtual round table discussion to focus on the well being of kids and families.

We live in a technology era where access to electronic devices is at the touch of our fingertips, however Wexton focuses on technology screen addiction and the pressured felt by many to be part of virtual communities, especially children and young adults. Doctor Jenny Radesky, Developmental Behavior Pedestrian speaks about the impact.

Dr. Radesky said,

“We have to help kids reflect upon their relationship with technology, how it makes them feel, and how it scatters there brain sometimes. Those conversations are crucial, and parents your not going to do everything perfectly so just try your best and be open and not judgmental and help kids recognize when tech might be messing with them.”

