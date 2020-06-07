Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton calls for all #VA10 coders

Registration for this year competition just launched and winners get the chance to have their app featured in the U.S capitol and on the official House of Representatives website

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– One app challenge is not only a prestigious prize but has reached undeserved, diverse, and rural student populations.

It’s called the Congressional App Challenge which transforms how congress views computer science and STEM. Since the challenge was first announced June 1st, Congress said computer science and coding have increased 2,000%. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton is calling #VA10 coders in middle and high school to “Code their Future”.

Wexton said,

“Congressional App Challenge is a great way for #VA10 middle and high schoolers to learn more about coding and computer science. Registration for this year competition just launched and winners get the chance to have their app featured in the U.S capitol and on the official House of Representatives website.”

Officials said “House of Code” the new national science fair brings winners to the nations capital for a demo day where students demonstrate their winning apps.