ConfidenceIsNotCanceled: Girls on the Run NOVA goes virtual

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Girls on the Run is an after-school program for girls in third through eighth grade that teaches them about mental, emotional, and physical health and prepares them for the transition to middle school or high school. Girls on the Run Northern Virginia, which is nearly as old as Girls on the Run International, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this spring.

Executive Director Caroline Diemar says it was important for GOTR to maintain a sense of normalcy as the pandemic dredged up so many unknowns. The organization was able to take its program online very quickly. About 80 percent of their Northern Virginia participants, more than 1,700 girls, stuck with the program. The rest deferred to participate in the fall. Just like on the track after school, the girls participate in a session each week that focuses on a new theme, like confidence, competence, or self esteem. Their coaches also incorporate a running activity.

“At the end of each season there’s a culminating 5K. And that is something that the girls build up to throughout the season, learning a sense of accomplishment when they cross that finish line of the 5K,” Diemar said. The 5K is still happening (virtually) with about 400 community runners who have volunteered to help the girls cross that finish line. Diemar says that’s double the amount of community runners they projected to have.

“Right now, with all school aged kids, it’s so important to be providing them with these outlets that allow them to build up their confidence and their social and emotional well being because it is a really tough time for them,” Diemar said. “We just want to make sure that kids – especially young girls – are having the tools that they need to successfully get through this really challenging time and future challenges.”