Confederate statue removed in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, V.a (WDVM) — Last night a confederate memorial was removed in front of the Loudoun County courthouse.

This removal comes as a shock to many Loudoun County residents who did not see it coming.

One resident took to Facebook to express their feelings saying in part quote “So sad, history being removed… Will people all of a sudden get along? This is so sad.”

Others are happy to see the statue, known as the “Silent Sentinel” removed, saying it’s a step in the right direction for the county.

“It’s absolutely a step in the right direction and the board of supervisors was almost unanimous in voting to remove it” said Daniel Golding, a Loudoun resident.

“On July 7, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted to affirm the ownership of the statue and authorized the Loudoun Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to grant access the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds for the purpose of removing the confederate statute by the date agreed on, which was September 7, 2020” said Glen Barbour, a communications officer of the county.

Barbour said that the Daughters of the Confederacy hired a private contractor to remove the statue overnight and is not sure if any photos were taken of the process.

Eight of the nine board members voted for the statues removal. Remnants of the statue’s base remain in front of the courthouse.