Company creates new virtual meeting service to combat feelings of COVID-19 isolation

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — One Reston resident has created a video calling service to help those feeling isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Carpenter created the company “Like Family” in response to the isolation, depression, and anxiety people have been feeling due to social distancing.

Carpenter wanted people to be able to have a connection and conversation with others whenever they need it. The service allows people to go online and book a session to do a virtual video call with someone on the team that specializes in what the person needs or wants to talk about.

“There’s 35 million people that live alone and you think about back in the day, we would be able to have conversations on the bus or work,” said Carpenter. “With the reduction in interaction with people, we wanted to just give an opportunity to have people supplement their engagement with other people whenever they need it.”

The team at Like Family consists of professionals, life coaches and mentors to be able to match each person with the best fit for their video chat. Although the staff aren’t mental health professionals, the company believes in improving emotional wellness through conversations with other like-minded individuals.