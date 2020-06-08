Community’s beloved mailman, 67, dies of COVID-19 complications

"A very hard working immigrant who did everything for his wife and kids. Rest in Peace sweet Jesus.”

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington community is mourning the loss of its beloved mailman who died over the weekend from COVID-19 complications. Jesus Collazos suffered a stroke about a month ago that was caused by the coronavirus. Collazos was 67-years-old.

The neighborhood that he worked in comforted him while he was in the hospital. Thanks to the work of Penny Nicholakos, the neighbors hung a banner outside of his home with hundreds of messages and signatures from those who were thinking of him. People also left cards, plants, and gifts at the Collazos’ front door.

His daughter Vanessa announced his death on her Facebook page. Penny hasn’t even met Vanessa, but as the community’s response grew, Penny became the middleman; posting the family’s updates to social media while the banner moved from house to house for more signatures. “There are so many stories I heard from neighbors about our wonderful mailman, Jesus,” Penny said.

“I thought long about why this person meant so much to me when I would run into him only on occasion as I moved from my parents’ home many years ago. The times we did speak, it was heartfelt. I learned a lot and he just felt like family. A very hard working immigrant who did everything for his wife and kids,” Vanessa wrote.

“I was doing renovations and I needed a concrete guy. He had three names and numbers for me,” Nicholakos said over Zoom on Monday. “A good friend of mine a few doors down, her parents were moving into an assisted living place. And she’s like, ‘Jesus sold my parents’ house for us.’ He missed out on a lot of commission for what he did for us.”

“A lot of mailmen, including where I live now, they do their job, they don’t really talk to you. He was the opposite,” she said. “If I saw him coming I’d run outside to grab the mail from him and save him a few steps. He would talk to everybody.”

Nicholakos says right before he was diagnosed, he was planning to have knee surgery and then retire.

