Community wellness festival provides free health opportunities

WINCHESTER, VA (WDVM)–The Apple Blossom Mall hosted a community wellness festival Saturday, all free to the public.

The festival featured various organizations and groups scattered throughout the mall. the event was geared towards informing the public about different ways to stay healthy.

Some of the organizations featured at the festival included Valley Health, and Shenandoah University School of Nursing. Organizations present said it gave them the opportunity to provide services that would normally be expensive to afford, some of which included heart screenings.

“We want them to know what puts them at risk and we want them to know their numbers and to take charge of their health. We want them to know the information to talk with their family physicians about and know where they need to work to have a healthier lifestyle,” said cardiologist Melanie Mattson.

Those who came out to the festival said they learned a lot about their personal health.