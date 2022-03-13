FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Nowruz festival, one of the largest events to celebrate the Persian new year, is back.

The event, now in its 9th year, was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After two years, we are back, and people are excited. It’s a celebration of love, passion, of life coming back again in the spring, and we get together and celebrate it,” said Shohreh Asemi, Event Organizer.

The festival included indoor and outdoor activities with over 60 vendors, music, and live performances showcasing the Persian culture.

Visitors said the festival allowed people to honor and embrace traditions.

“I think it’s a great place to become familiar with the Iranian culture and get to see all the amazing dances, all the cultures, and great Iranian people,” said Negin Askarzadeh.

Nowruz also marks the start of spring.