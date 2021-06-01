Community helps plan Liberty Amendments Month celebration

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The town of Vienna is preparing for their first-ever liberty amendments month.

The town announced Liberty Amendments Month to celebrate the rights of people of color and women. In the wake of last summer’s racial justice protests and Governor Northam declaring Juneteenth as a state holiday, officials want to recognize this month as an educational event with fun events.

Lily Widman, special events coordinator with the Town of Vienna, said, “June 19th-25 will focus on the 13th amendment which abolished slavery. That week we will have a lunch on the lawn also at First Baptist Church with their reenactment of Harriet Tubman’s performance, and there will be a handful of other events.”

Each of the next four weeks will be dedicated to one of the four liberty amendments with contests, lectures, classes, themed restaurant specials, walks, art exhibits, films, and performances. Officials also said the celebration will end on July 19 with a multicultural festival featuring food, drinks, crafts, and entertainment from around the world. The Vienna Town Council has designated that day as Liberty Amendments Day, replacing Columbus Day on its list of official holidays.

Officials said the amount of positive feedback they have received has been overwhelming and they look to continue this for the following years.