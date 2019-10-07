Community gathers for Northern Virginia’s largest family fall festival

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia’s largest family fall festival took place Sunday at the Fairfax County Government Center.

Families and children in Northern Virginia gathered in Fairfax County for the 27th annual Fall For Fairfax kidsfest. The festival featured exhibits and programs focusing on education, sport and fitness, the environment, public safety, and fun activities for the kids. With all of the many activities, one Fairfax mother shared what was truly the best part of the festival.

“Family bonding,” said Sabrina H. “and it’s nice fall weather. Spending time with my son, and trying different activities that we don’t usually try.”

All of the Fairfax kidsfest activities are specially designed for families with elementary and pre-k aged children.