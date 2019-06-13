Community Foundation study finds need for addiction programs in Loudoun County

The foundation says it's the first to compile metadata of this kind specific to Loudoun County

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties found a gap in funding for programs that address addiction in Loudoun County. This is based on its Profiles of Loudoun report released in April.

“Our interest was creating what we refer to as a ‘meta-analysis’ – pulling in existing data so that we could get a snapshot of what’s going on in our existing footprint,” said Amy Owen, president of Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. “It’s important to understand that we are an underrepresented community when it comes to charitable giving. After a fair amount of research, we understand that to be because, for the most part, some people just don’t see a need in Loudoun County. But we know it’s here.”

In an effort to fill that gap, Loudoun-based nonprofit 100 Women Strong, which raises money for local charities, organizations, and causes, has launched its Addiction and Recovery Initiative. It has pledged to raise $25,000 for organizations that treat substance abuse and addiction, in ways of:

Prevention and/or treatment of substance misuse and addiction.

Aftercare services, housing and/or therapies for those who have been in a substance misuse or addiction treatment program.

Programs above that apply evidence-based practices.

“The programs that are out there don’t have enough funding to reach all the people and there are wait lists at certain centers so these grants are very important to fill that gap,” said 100 Women Strong board member Danielle Renken.

Grant applications are due August 1 at https://www.onehundredwomenstrong.org/grants-2.