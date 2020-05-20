Community Foundation provides rental assistance for subleasers, other nontraditional renters

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday night, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors approved a $50,000 donation to the area’s Community Foundation’s Community Emergency Relief Fund, which serves Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. The donation will provide rental assistance to Loudoun residents who have lost wages and don’t have traditional leases. President and CEO Amy Owen says the Community Foundation doesn’t know how many people are renting rooms or basements or attics, “but we know that there is a substantive number of them and they tend to be very vulnerable populations.”

The Community Foundation reached out to the board months ago, but Owen believes its members waited to see the impact the relief fund was making: “recognizing that their own rental assistance program was creating barriers,” Owen said, “and that the Community Foundation and the COVID-19 helpline, the Catholic Charities’ Loudoun Office and Loudoun Cares are getting money out the door with due diligence.”

So far, the foundation has raised upwards of $300,000. Since mid-April, it’s assisted 84 families.

To apply for assistance, call the COVID Helpline: 703-669-5040. Owen says it may take a few days to hear back.

“One of the other pieces that they’re going to be offered is discussions on the nearest food pantry and places where they can go for low cost healthcare,” Owen said. “So it’s going to be more than just the rental assistance possibility. It’s also going to be connecting them with other resources in the community.”

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has also received $15,000 in corporate donations for its relief fund and for the Visit Loudoun’s Tourism and Hospital Relief Fund.

