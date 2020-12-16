Community Foundation for Northern Virginia supports girls and young women in STEM

OAKTON, Va. (WDVM) — Every year, members of the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia’s component fund, the Business Women’s Giving Circle (BWGC), pool their member dues and donate to nonprofits and schools that teach girls and young women STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

“We really need to attract organizations that are getting to the girls when they’re young,” said chair of the BWGC and trust and estates attorney Catherine Schott Murray. “To get them involved and engaged in math and science and engineering and encourage them to explore those fields.”

Since its founding, the BWGC has donated more than $400,000. This year, a total of $60,000 has been awarded to organizations including the Children’s Science Center’s Latina SciGirls Program, which engages Title I school students in STEM activities and introduces them to professional women in the field.

“For those women who are in those fields, they’re willing to mentor and work with the up and coming women and girls to show how you can get in the field, and then how you can stay in the field, and how you succeed in the field,” Schott Murray said.

Other grantees include Rosie Riveters, Space of Her Own, The House, Inc., and Trails for Youth.Org.

Trails for Youth.Org was granted $10,000 to support a new STEM summer camp called Girls Adventures. For 20 years, the organization has used bicycles to teach math and science lessons while encouraging healthy lifestyles and confidence.

“When you’re on a bicycle you’re incorporating a lot of mathematic equations and concepts into your everyday movements,” said Executive Director Julie Childers. “By making this fun activity that almost every kid can relate to — sort of associated with STEM — and helping them understand the concepts in a very real world, it’s fun and it breaks the barriers. Takes that fear away.”

Even if the girls don’t take to STEM they’re still meeting mentors and making friends. Childers says the activities are a “lifeline” for underserved kids from Title I schools. “It’s so important for them, and everyone, really, to get connected with nature. But without the opportunities, without Trails for Youth providing those opportunities, there’s just a large segment of kids who will not have that opportunity.”