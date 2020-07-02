Community Foundation donates $440K to organizations benefiting minorities

OAKTON, Va. (WDVM) — Since March 13, the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has raised $2.3 million for COVID-19 response efforts. What started with funding for basic needs and financial assistance evolved to include domestic abuse and domestic violence relief and support for clinics. Black and Latinx people are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

In response to this, and to George Floyd’s murder, the Community Foundation granted $440,000 in funding to organizations that directly serve Black and *Latinx people. The National Bureau of Economic Research found that 32 percent of Latinx businesses and 41 percent of Black owned businesses were forced to close nationally, and only 50 percent and 40 percent are expected to reopen, respectively.

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission reports minority workers generate 25 percent of the GDP. That’s $57.7 billion. Most of Northern Virginia’s residents immigrated from El Salvador, India, Korea, Vietnam, and Ethiopia. There are more immigrant entrepreneurs than non-immigrant entrepreneurs in Northern Virginia.

People of color have been affected by COVID-19 at higher levels than white folks. Many of them are essential workers and many of them live in overcrowded housing, meaning there are more people than there are rooms.

*“Latinx” is the gender-neutral form of “Latino”

