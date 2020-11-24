Community Foundation awards $200,000 to Northern Virginia’s childcare providers

OAKTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, the Greater Washington Community Foundation, and the PNC Foundation have gifted $200,000 to the Infant/Toddler Family Day Care’s 85 early care providers. The donation is part of the group’s Build Back — Dream Forward COVID-19 Response Fund.

The providers and educators care for the children in their own homes, but the need for childcare declined as many started working from home. Executive Director Wynne E. Busman says at the beginning of the pandemic, many of the providers were in danger of getting their lights turned off or even losing their homes.

“These are essential workers working for essential workers,” Busman said.

The money will go directly to the providers through a gift certificate to purchase personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

“The enrollment has increased but we’re starting to see a few more families who are deciding to keep their children home,” Busman said. “So the concern is, with COVID-19 increasing, there are families who are deciding to keep their children home, which would be a direct effect on these family childhood educators.”

The Build Back — Dream Forward Fund was created in March to serve communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.