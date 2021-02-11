Community engagement process begins for transformation of old power plant

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday evening, community members will get the chance to get to know the developers who will soon be transforming the former Potomac River Generating Station into a mixed-use development in Old Town.

Senior Vice President of Mixed-Use Development Melissa Schrock, who is the project lead, says Hilco Global is excited to reintegrate the space for the first time since the 1940s.

“It’s hard to underestimate the amount of work that goes into a project like this,” Schrock said. In a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Schrock and her team will present the company’s mission of environmental, economical, and community sustainability.

Schrock says they’re already “overwhelmed” by the warm welcome they’ve received. “[The plant] was formerly one of the biggest polluters in the City of Alexandria and so that was obviously an important initiative for the community for generations to get that thing closed,” she said. “We understand that people are very excited and have a lot of anticipation to see this space opened up.”

Hilco Global and Hilco Redevelopment Partners acquired the 20-acre site at the end of last year. The PRGS was shuttered in 2012. In 2017, the city council approved a plan to transform the site.