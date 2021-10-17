Community comes out for cornhole, beer, and charity in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Beanbags were at the 10th annual Van Metre Cornhole Challenge to raise money for local non-profits.

The challenge originated a decade ago by a group of friends who played the game as a pastime in college.

“We realized there weren’t a lot of cornhole tournaments, so we decided to have our first one. We raised about $10,000 for a local non-profit that helps homeless children in D.C.,” said Kevin Rabil, executive vice president of Van Metre Homes. “Everyone had so much fun, they wanted to do it again the next year.”

The tradition continued, supporting different organizations each year. While teams are taking their turns tossing the bean bag, they’re also raising money for their local community.

“When you sign up, you register on a fundraising platform. We strongly encourage you to raise about $300 dollars for your team,” said Rabil. “This year, we have three great organizations — Homemade Northern Virginia, Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation, and the Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation.”

The science center has big plans to make education more accessible to kids in the county. Nene Spivy, executive director for the organization, says the cornhole tournament is helping those plans come true.

“Our big vision is to build an awesome, world-class interactive science center here in Loudoun County,

said Spivy. “We’re 91% funded for this $75 million project, and your help today is taking that forward.”

To date, the challenge has raised $500,000 for charities in the community. You can donate to the cause by texting “cornholechallenge” to 844-844-6844.