Commonwealth’s attorney takes Circuit Court to Va. Supreme Court

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti is taking the Arlington Circuit Court to the Virginia Supreme Court over a written order that went into effect two months after she took office.

In January, Dehghani-Tafti moved to dismiss a simple marijuana possession charge against a defendant who possessed a medical marijuana card. She says what happened next was unprecedented: instead of granting a dismissal of the charge, which Dehghani-Tafti says was not unusual for the court to do, the judge required the commonwealth’s attorney produce full briefs and have an oral argument.

Dehghani-Tafti, who was elected last November, campaigned on refusing to prosecute such marijuana possession cases. She says the written order’s timing is not a coincidence.

“There shouldn’t be [pushback] because the voters have made a clear decision. What we see consistently in communities is there is pushback. Not usually in this massive scale where there’s an order that affects every decision,” she said. “You see it across the United States.”

Part of the extra scrutiny was a nine-page opinion that, “concluded that the job of the court is to make sure that I wasn’t engaging in partisan enforcement of that laws,” Dehghani-Tafti said. “The reason that this concerns me is that doing that not only puts the court into the position of making judgements about what elected officials are supposed to do, but it throws the court into policy making, which is really what the court is not supposed to be doing.”

The office of the commonwealth’s attorney reviewed Arlington’s case management system and said they, “didn’t find another order” with the level of scrutiny in the aforementioned case. Her team also reviewed cases within the last three years, during then-Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos’ term, and found that three quarters of Stamos’ nolle pros requests were oral.

“I think we need to spend our resources working on serious cases and not chasing marijuana convictions or creating felons out of kids who make youthful mistakes,” Dehghani-Tafti said. “An elected executive, under the Virginia Supreme Court case law, is supposed to be making policy and the legislature is supposed to be making policy. The one branch of government that’s not supposed to be making policy is the judiciary.”

The judge’s response is due next week. Dehghani-Tafti’s office will submit a reply and the Virginia Supreme Court will make its decision.

