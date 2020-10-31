Commonwealth to fund workforce training for Virginia’s unemployed

The funding will go towards providing workforce training for unemployed residents.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam announced that he is allocating $30 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding towards workforce training for unemployed Virginia residents.

On Friday, Gov. Northam announced the Re-employing Virginians Initiative, also known as the REV Program. The initiative will allow eligible residents scholarships to enroll in a workforce or community college course.

Courses are in five essential industries — health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety and early childhood education.

“Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers and our economy,” said Gov. Northam in a press release. “The new REV Initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet.”

Interested residents should contact their local community college to apply before the December 14, 2020 deadline. Eligibility and criteria information is available here.