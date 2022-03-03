CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Senate Committee has passed a new bill to ban racial discrimination at Virginia Governor’s schools during the admission process.

Republican Glenn Davis sponsors the bill.

The bill comes after a federal judge found Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology illegally discriminating against Asian Americans.

The high school overhauled its admissions policies due to the lack of representation of Black and Hispanic students.

The school faced backlash from Asian American families who felt targeted.

The bill will go on to the Senate for approval.