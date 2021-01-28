Committee oversight officials discuss landmark bill to provide paid leave for federal workers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Oversight officials are discussing a bill to provide paid leave for federal workers.

Officials introduced the comprehensive paid leave for federal employees act that will give all federal employees up to 12 weeks paid leave for any 12- month period. Officials said the bill will help for reasons such as taking care of an ill spouse, child, or parent, personal medical conditions, and circumstances regarding the military.

Congressman Don Beyer said, “It is terrible leadership and terrible management to ask your folks to come to work sick. They have to choose between leaving their children home alone or coming to work to get everyone else sick. Or in a case of an auto mechanic with no spouse and no children, he’s staying homesick and not getting paid, trying to figure out who’s going to pay the rent or buy the groceries. If you want to build a workforce that feels respected and appreciated and it’s giving there all you have to treat them with respect.”

Officials will continue to work toward getting this legislation passed.