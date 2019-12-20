Commercial building burns overnight

There have been no reports of injuries.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Firefighters are working into the early morning hours, attempting to put out a fire at a commercial building in at 774 Smithfield Ave.

Prince William County police dispatchers said on Friday that, as of 1 a.m., firefighters were still working to put out the blaze that was called in just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.