ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) -- Carpenter's Shelter serves over 600 men, women, and children year-round. If you look closely at its logo out front, you may see remnants of a familiar department store logo behind it. Since it was founded in 1982, the homeless shelter has called many places home: a church basement, a retrofitted DMV, and now an old Macy's at the Landmark Mall.

37 years later, it's moving to the very property it was founded on; this time, six stories taller, with a new name: New Heights.