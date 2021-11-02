Color with a cop helps connect kids with law enforcement officers

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Kids had the chance to color with a cop Tuesday in Winchester at the Apple Blossom Mall.

The event allowed kids to talk with law enforcement officers from the Winchester Police Department and to color police-themed coloring pages. Since students in Winchester and Frederick County had the day off from school for elections, it was an opportunity to help break the barrier between cops and kids.

It’s good to get the children involved get them to interact with us so they feel safe with the officers and if they ever need anything they can contact us,” said Winchester Police Department Officer Bryce Reinhardt.

Kids were able to give their artwork to officers to hang up on display in the Timbrook Public Safety Center.