Colony Grill in Arlington partners with Wreaths Across America for the holiday season

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The holidays are a cheerful time of year for many, but for those who have lost a military family member, this time of year can be especially difficult.

That’s why Colony Grill in Arlington wanted to find a way to give back and honor those who have served by partnering with Wreaths Across America.

“Whether you knew somebody or you have a relationship to somebody who’s served, I think people are very willing to be generous and to support it,” said Ken Martin, Co-Owner of Colony Grill.

The restaurant, which originated in Connecticut, opened its’ doors in Arlington back in October. This will be their second year participating, and they are hoping to top last year’s goal of five thousand dollars.

“Just being a part of this new Arlington community is just something that we are really excited to be involved in,” said Megan Cavanaugh, Manager at Colony Grill.

Honoring military members has been a mission at the restaurant since its’ original opening in 1935. In addition to donating to Wreaths Across America, customers can bring in photos of veterans to be displayed on the restaurant’s “Wall of Heroes.”

“It’s a wall that just memorizes the individuals who came back, who were lost or never came back,” said Terrence Murphy, Manager at Colony Grill.

Those who donate will receive an acrylic wreath to hang on the Wall of Heroes. Donations of five dollars or more will go towards a wreath to be placed in Arlington National Cemetery, as well as 1,600 other cemeteries across the U.S.

“We stick them up all over the restaurant, behind the bar or on the photos, and when they purchase those wreaths, it’s a five dollar donation, some people are very generous and give more than that,” said Martin.

Customers have until December 31st to donate a wreath.