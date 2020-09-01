Collect for Kids donates 10,000 school supply kits with plans to distribute more

FAIRFAX COUNTY Va. (WDVM) — Although FCPS is starting the school year virtually, many students are still in need of school supplies.

Fairfax County Public School’s school supplies drive, Collect for Kids, is collecting monetary donations to supply kits to students in need.

Coordinator Kathy Ryan says the key word of the year is ‘pivot’ as the community has stepped up to the plate to help.

“It’s just very exciting this summer to see the wider community pivot so quickly and embrace our virtual platform for online donations for the purchase of these pre-assembled school supplies kits” said Ryan.

According to Collect for Kids, 56,000 FCPS students live at or near the poverty level, making up 29% of the student population.

This year, the drive has reached $100,000 in donations, allowing them to supply 10,000 kits to students.

“The donations were amazing. We’ve been able to do four times as many school supplies kits this year than in years past” Ryan stated.

Collect for Kids has gotten the word out through newsletters and social media posts. In one instance, 24 hours after a newsletter was sent out, the drive received $10,000.

“We’re forever grateful for those who support it, and it’s been incredibly busy, incredibly heartwarming, and it’s just great” Ryan expressed.

Supply kits are made by a small business in Herndon, Campus Survival Kits, and are unique this year with contents geared toward virtual learning. The kits include headphones and a microphone, along with many other useful items, to help students communicate with their teachers and the class.

Collect for Kids will be delivering kits through September. If you would like to donate, you can visit College for Kids website.