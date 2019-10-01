Cocaine concealed in wooden hammock posts seized at Dulles Airport

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities say about nine pounds of cocaine was seized from a courier at Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the cocaine concealed in parcels that a Honduran courier was delivering to an address in Maryland, according to authorities. During a secondary inspection, officers noticed discrepancies in four wooden support posts of two hammocks. Officers pried opened one post and discovered numerous small bags of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

“Our enforcement team was doing random examination with the courier to check what kind of merchandise they were bringing in and the courier just happened to be one that they weren’t familiar with so they took an extra liking to this gentleman and brought him in,” said U.S. Customs Officer Christopher Downing.

No arrests were made but the courier was sent back to Honduras and is subject to enhanced examination upon re-entry into the United States.