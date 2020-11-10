“Click it or Ticket” campaign to take off next week

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department will be kicking off their “click it or ticket” campaign next Monday. This campaign will go on until Sunday, November 29.

A release from the police department said that there will be many visible patrols during all times of the day throughout this campaign.

“You will see direct enforcement on the street, especially during the campaign but also at all times,” said First Sergeant Jimmy Pearce, part of the crash investigation unit with Prince William County police.

Pearce said that unbelted drivers and passengers have a “significantly higher” chance of being injured severely, even in minor crashes.

“We want them to understand that while (not buckling) may be uncomfortable for some, it may just not be a habit of practice or routine for some, but it will substantially increase your chances of not receiving a major injury or being killed in an auto accident. We want everyone to get in the habit of wearing a seatbelt,” said Pearce.

Pearce said that someone who does not use a seatbelt while driving could sustain serious chest injuries or be ejected from the car in the case of an accident.

This campaign is a part of the larger Smart, Safe, and Sober partnership that focuses on safe driving and transportation.

“Oddly enough, you would think at this point in time that we would see a higher number of folks who are wearing a seatbelt, but oddly enough we still see a high number of individuals who are not belted in,” said Pearce.

More information can be found at Prince William County’s website.