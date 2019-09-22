Clean energy advocates hold rally in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Clean energy and climate justice advocates came together on Saturday afternoon to await the outcome of a crucial vote for Arlington County.

This vote was for Arlington to adopt a plan that would commit then to 100% clean energy by the year 2035, which would also make the county the first locality in Virginia to adopt of plan of it’s kind.

“This is a groundbreaking community energy plan that theiy’re passing,” said Alice Redhead, one of the rally organizers. “It was passed previously in 2013 and was really groundbreaking at the time so we had pretty high expectations for the update that is happening this year.”

The vote follows governor Northam’s executive order s that set a goal to completely decarbonize Virginia’s electric grid by the year 2050.