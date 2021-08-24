Clarke County to hold first-ever Citizens Academy

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Clarke County is set to hold its first-ever Citizens Academy to teach people about county government.

The program is geared toward Clarke County residents and business owners. Participants will tour Clarke County facilities like the county animal shelter, sanitary authority, and a regional landfill, all while learning about topics such as community services, recreation, and law enforcement. The academy will run from September to June on the third Friday of every month from 9 am to 4 pm.

“One of the biggest things we hope to accomplish out of it is to find out how our citizens want us to engage with them we don’t have a lot of attendance at our public meetings and I think that’s generally because people are satisfied with the way things are going but how can we inform them about what’s going on how can we solicit their opinion on different matters,” said Chris Boies Clarke County Administrator.

Anyone age 18 or older can sign up for the academy by going to the Clarke County Government website. The deadline to sign up is September 6th at 5 pm.