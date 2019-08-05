Clarke County Sheriff’s Deputy shoots suspect, reason unknown

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Clarke County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and wounded a suspect on Harry Byrd Highway Monday morning.

The shooting happened where Harry Byrd intersects with Hawthorne Lane. The deputy was not injured and the suspect was transported to Winchester Medical Center. The suspect’s identity and condition are unknown at this time. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s crime or reason for the shooting.

A portion of Harry Byrd eastbound was restricted to one lane, while Virginia State Police investigated the scene. Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says they have no comment at this time.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.