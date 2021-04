CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Clarke County, Virginia is one of five areas in the state receiving money as part of the state Farmland Preservation Fund.

The money was awarded by Governor Northam. Each locality will get a portion of the $270,000 which will be used to help preserve working farmlands through permanent conservation easements. Albermarle, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the city of Chesapeake will also receive money.