Clarke County Public Schools offer free meals

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Clarke County Public Schools is handing out free meals to anyone 18 years old or younger. The meals will be provided at Clarke County High School and Boyce Elementary School for pickup from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. every Tuesday.

Individuals coming to pick up the meals don’t necessarily have to be students. They just have to meet the age requirements.

If you come to pick up the meals you will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches. For more information call 540-955-6100.

