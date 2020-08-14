Clarke County junior livestock show goes on despite annual fair being cancelled

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)–The Clarke County Fair was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also causing the cancellation of the livestock show that takes place at the fair every year. In order to allow 4-H and FFA members to still sell their animals, organizers came up with an alternative solution.

The Clarke Agricultural Livestock Foundation partnered with the Ruritan Livestock Committee to hold a CDC compliant livestock show and sale. The community donated nearly $16,000 to help make the event happen.

“We have hand sanitizer all over the place we made sure that we have the wash your hand signs six feet social distancing all over the place,” said Hope Cather, Clarke Agricultural Learning Foundation Director.

The livestock show was closed to the public due to gathering restrictions. Only children and their immediate family members were allowed to attend.

