Clarke County Fair hosts showmanship contest for children with special needs

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Clarke County Fair has been around for 65 years, but for the first time ever they had a showmanship contest for children with special needs put on by Free 2B Me.

“We wanted them to have a place to just freely do what they wanted to do and we noticed in that process how well they did with the animals,” said Free 2B Me 4H Club leader Hope Cather.

Cather has a personal connection to Free 2B Me. She started the club with one person in mind.

“I do have a special needs grandson, Tristian. I wanted to start a special needs club,” said Cather.

They had five 4-H children participate with mentors who helped them show the goats.

“Sometimes with these children, a lack of structure is so much better and I think that’s what we really pulled off today as they all got to do what they wanted to do, with their goat,” said Cather.

Organizers say Free 2B Me is the first special needs 4-H club in the area.

“I love that they’re doing this as a new thing just so the kids get involved with everything. It’s a really good fulfilling thing for life skills,” said Free 2B Me mentor Ashley Morris.

Next year, they plan to expand and encourage other counties start similar clubs.

“We definitely need more 4-Her’s coming in here. I’ve been doing this for eight years so this is something I really love doing, this is my favorite part of the week out of the whole year so I love doing it,” said Morris.

Free 2B Me, also does other activities throughout the year like trips to Dinosaur Ld and local parks. They are always looking for new members.