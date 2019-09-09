Clarke County board of supervisors calls meeting about Route 9

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors invited lawmakers, VDOT and law enforcement to a special meeting to discuss the Route 9 project.

“I know it’s a thorny issue for Hillsboro it has been for decades. Just speaking as Wendy and not as a delegate it’s hard for me to see that closing a commuter road down completely does a lot of good even for the residents outside Hillsboro,” said Delegate Wendy Gooditis of Virginia’s 10th District.

The board believes that there was not enough data collected to support the road closure.

“I think it’s important to understand that we’re not opposed to this. We just are very concerned about the safety of the people traveling through Clarke County,” said Bev McKay, Clarke County Board of Supervisors.” Whether they’re from Clarke County, whether they’re from West Virginia or Maryland or Frederick County.”

VDOT will have the final say on how the roads will be effected through the duration of this project.

“While there maybe the perception that this was concealed or there’s a conspiracy to fast track something or pull something over or somebody, I just don’t think that’s the case,” said Delegate Dave LaRock of Virginia’s 33d District.

VDOT will work to collect more data before the final decision on the road closure is made.