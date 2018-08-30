Clarke County approves their first special use permit for Kentland event venue Video

Clarke County, Va. - The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has approved a special use permit for the Kentland property.

"We feel like this property is ideal for this. This is the first public assembly minor commercial special use permit in the county. That use has been on the books for about a dozen years," said Clarke County Zoning Administrator, Ryan Fincham.

The property will be open for events and can hold up to 149 people.

"A lot of people are coming to the Shenandoah Valley to have a events and you know, spend their weekends here. Kentland is a beautiful big house that really isn't being utilized for anything," said owner of Kentland property, Juliana Macdowdell.

The Kentland Foundation has been working with their neighbors who live off of their driveway that leads up to the property.

"The speed bumps came up from the neighbor who was worried about traffic in front of their driveway. So the applicant and the neighbor will work together to control traffic speed on event days," said Fincham.

"As I said, we want to be good neighbors, we have great neighbors there, they've always been great neighbors. The goal is to be respectful of that," said Macdowdell.

The owner of Rosemont, a neighboring event venue, came out to show his support.

"I think from a business stand point, a lot of people are always afraid of competition but I think if the more weddings that we can have in Clarke County the more brides and grooms will come out and see the properties and it will actually synergize to get more events for everyone," said owner of Rosemount,William Genda.

The Kentland Foundation will host 60 events a year but to control noise and avoid disturbing neighbors, all music must be shut down by 11 pm.