Clarke Co. Board of Supervisors responds to concern over Confederate statue

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A Clarke County resident filed a request to county officials in June to have a Confederate statue in the county removed. This comes as the Black Lives Matter movement continues across the country.

The statue sits in front of the Clarke County courthouse. The County Board of Supervisors said they were informed they will be receiving guidelines from the state as to how localities should handle situations such as this.

“The board is aware of the issue and the board is wanting to learn more about the options the state is going to give localities. The main thing the board is concerned about is bringing the community forward together and that will take time,” said Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss.

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors said they currently have no timeline as to when they will further discuss or potentially vote on the issue.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM