Clarke and Warren Counties now in spotted lanternfly quarantine

This Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. The spotted lanternfly has emerged as a serious pest since the federal government confirmed its arrival in southeastern Pennsylvania five years ago this week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLARKE/WARREN, Va. (WDVM) — In an attempt to decrease the population of the invasive spotted lanternfly in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services or “VDACS” has placed a lanternfly quarantine on Clarke and Warren counties.

The quarantine mostly impacts businesses who ship products and travel outside of quarantined counties. Those businesses now have to obtain a permit from VDACS and check regulated articles frequently.

For information on checking regulated articles and how to obtain a permit, VDACS will be holding two public meetings on:

February 22, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m.

February 23, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Meeting information is available here.