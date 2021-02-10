Clarke and Warren Counties now in spotted lanternfly quarantine

CLARKE/WARREN, Va. (WDVM) — In an attempt to decrease the population of the invasive spotted lanternfly in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services or “VDACS” has placed a lanternfly quarantine on Clarke and Warren counties.
The quarantine mostly impacts businesses who ship products and travel outside of quarantined counties. Those businesses now have to obtain a permit from VDACS and check regulated articles frequently.
For information on checking regulated articles and how to obtain a permit, VDACS will be holding two public meetings on:
February 22, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m.
February 23, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Meeting information is available here.
