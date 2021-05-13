Civil War Trails launches first bilingual sign in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Civil War Trails, Inc. has teamed up with Fairfax County Parks and Recreation, Old Baldy Civil War Round Table and several local stakeholders to launch a new bilingual sign at Ox Hill Battlefield Park.

This is the first bilingual sign for Civil War Trails in the nation. The trails offer more than 1,350 sites across 6 states.

The new sign will provide a voice for many Korean and Spanish-speaking residents, along with visitors. Civil War trails officials said it took 2 years to develop the sign in line with the demographics and research on the non-English-speaking soldiers who fought in the battle.

Drew Gruber, Civil War Trails Executive Director said, “That’s one reason we spent a lot of time making sure that not only were we going to tell the story of the battle of Ox Hill in a familiar language, but we wanted to make it contextual to them by highlighting these stories of non-English speaking Civil War soldiers. I think that this will help make everyone realize that they’re a part of this very complex national narrative that we have.”

Fairfax County will continue to share the story of the battle of Ox Hill, or the Battle of Chantilly, in an accessible and equitable way while hoping to attract more tourism. According to the county, approximately 30% of the county’s population is made up of immigrants.