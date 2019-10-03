City recalls thousands of speeding tickets issued over 3 year period

Drivers who received these tickets have been notified and are eligible for a refund until March 15, 2020.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 2,169 speeding tickets issued by the Alexandria Police Department are under review by the city after a city supervisor discovered police speedometers were not sufficiently tested.

In January, City Manager Mark Jinks launched a formal investigation, which revealed speedometers were reading incorrectly between March 2016 and May 2019. The city believes this happened because some vehicles weren’t tested frequently enough and some were tested by inconsistent standards. Jinks says the handful of mechanics who are in charge of police vehicle maintenance have been re-trained.

“I believe that they did not realize how important the accuracy of these tests [was], and [that] the frequency had to be every six months, not seven months, not six and a half months… or someone could potentially call into question the validity of the speeding ticket,” said Jinks.

All speedometer tests will now be reviewed by the police department. Drivers who received these tickets have been notified and are eligible for a refund until March 15, 2020.