City of Winchester to offer reimbursements to eateries who purchase outdoor heaters

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is offering reimbursements to dining establishments who purchase outdoor heaters.

The reimbursements will be no more than $1,500 dollars. In order to be eligible, the eatery must have a valid City of Winchester Business License and be located within the corporate limits of the city. Eateries are also required to have an approved outdoor dining space and must provide the city with documentation of the heater purchased. This only includes heaters that have been bought on or after March 1st, 2020.

“We wanted to do everything we could to encourage specifically restaurants, bars, and cafes of all sorts to be able to have additional outdoor seating and have it longer into the winter months and so heaters was a logical solution,” said Shawn Hershberger, City of Winchester Development Services Director.

