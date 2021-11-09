City of Winchester to hold new holiday event

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester Parks and Recreation Department says it’s not having the parade this year due to COVID concerns that came up in the fall when they were in the middle of planning. The light show is also not happening due to staffing issues.

“Nobody was comfortable with getting a large group of people together we had problems with like groups committing which also was you know kind of you know off-putting…we’re struggling on the labor front you know part-time and full-time we’ve had a lot of turnover,” said Chris Konyar, director of the City of Winchester Parks and Recreation Department.

Instead, the City will now have a free holiday open house at the war memorial building on Dec. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. The City’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 will also be open to the public this year. Last year, it was virtual because of COVID.

“They’ll be arts and crafts and some games in the gym we have fitness classes set to holiday music there’s a scavenger hunt in the building there’s a free gingerbread class,” Konyar said.

Santa will visit the holiday open house event and will then make a stop at the Old Town pedestrian mall after 11 a.m. to take pictures with kids.

The Parks and Recreation Department says it hopes to eventually bring back the parade and light show and will reevaluate plans to do that at a later date.