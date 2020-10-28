City of Winchester rolls out third round of CARES funding

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is rolling out its third round of CARES Act grants for eligible, locally-owned businesses and nonprofits that have taken a hit during the pandemic.
Applicants from previous rounds are eligible to apply for this third round as well–using bills that were not submitted with their first application. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded.
Applications are due on November 13th. Details on how to apply can be found on the Winchester City Government website.
