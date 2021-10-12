City of Winchester has new license that will let event participants drink on the Old Town Walking Mall

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester has a new way for people to enjoy the Old Town Walking Mall. A new Old Town Spirit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) license will let people in Winchester enjoy a drink on the old town walking mall during certain events.

The new DORA license is granted by the ABC to allow for cities to turn outdoor areas into open container zones during specific events. During those events, signs will be placed to designate a boundary zone where people can walk around with their alcoholic drinks and even bring their drinks inside of stores. People can buy drinks from any breweries or restaurants on the Old Town Walking Mall.

“I hope that folks keep an open mind and come down here and really enjoy what we’re trying to do I think that even people who might be a little bit skeptical about this legislation when they see the way that it is really just adding another layer to the way that you can enjoy Old Town on these specific evenings I think they’ll really get a feel for what we’re trying to push here and what we’re trying to pursue and the way that we’re trying to highlight our beautiful old town community,” said Alex Flanigan, Main Street program manager of the City of Winchester.

The license can be used by the city 16 times throughout the year, with one event lasting for 1 to 3 consecutive days.

The first Old Town Spirit event will be on Nov. 5 during First Friday.