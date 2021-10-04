City of Winchester launches new self-serve payment kiosks

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester has two new self-serve payment kiosks that people can use to pay their utility bills or personal property taxes.

One of the kiosks is located inside of City Hall on the 3rd-floor lobby and the other is in the Creamery Building lobby on South Kent Street. You can pay your bills during regular business hours using cash, a debit or a credit card. All you have to do is make a MyPaySite account and use the account number.

The city is looking to expand bill pay options available on the kiosks and plans to add options like ems billing, monthly parking rentals, and more.

People should be aware that they may be charged a convenience fee by the vendor.